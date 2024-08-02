Is Dr. Doom Variant Of Tony Stark From Parallel Universe? Here’s What Theories Claim Over Robert Downey Jr. Playing Villain

Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel universe. On July 27, the MCU panel at the San Diego Comic Con broke the news of the Oscar-winning actor making his way back to the superhero franchise in the role of the villainous Dr. Doom. The panel also revealed that the Russo brothers will return to take the director’s chair for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The introduction of Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom is scheduled for May 2026. While the fans are excited and disappointed at the same time over the Oppenheimer star donning the suit of Dr. Doom, multiple media theories have suggested that the villainous arc given to Downey Jr. could just be another variant of Tony Stark from a parallel timeline.

The reports suggest that the Marvel comics have placed Dr. Doom as one of the supervillains in the universe. While Thanos was quite hyped up in the movies by the MCU, Dr. Doom’s introduction has brought in expectations for the upcoming film to do wonders at the box office. One thing that the fans of Marvel comics would agree with is that Victor von Doom rarely removes his mask.

If the movie franchise is to follow the same storyline as the comics, with Downey Jr. being roped in for the character, it is likely that Dr. Doom shares a similar face to Tony Stark but with a scar on his face.

The above-mentioned theory can be interlinked with Marvel’s latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine, where Chris Evans returns as Johnny Storm, the character who was long created before Captain America. Meanwhile, the villain, Dr. Doom, is said to have replaced Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Major’s portrayal of Kang was last seen in Loki season 2, and since then, the actor has not returned to the Marvel franchise due to legal issues.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Majors revealed that he is heartbroken to be replaced by Robert Downey Jr.'s new role, as he adored the character he played on screen.

Dr. Doom will be introduced to fans with the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

