Is Drake behind XXXTentacion’s fatal shooting? Rapper to sit for deposition after suspect’s lawyers suggest so

The lawyers for one of the prime suspects in XXXTentacion’ s murder trial – Dedrick Williams – recently named several artists who could be involved in the 2018 shooting. Drake was one of the artists included in the list and he is now being ordered to appear before the court.

After XXX’s murder, rumours started doing the rounds that Drake might be behind XXXTentacion’s fatal shooting. And now, defense attorney Mauricio Padilla claims that the Certified Lover Boy star is somehow connected to XXX’s death. In order to prove his claim, he reportedly tried to subpoena Drake last month. However, as per a document accessed by Billboard, Drake failed to appear before court for deposition on the scheduled date of January 27. He has now been ordered to sit for deposition on February 24, via a Zoom call. If he fails to do so, he will be reportedly held in contempt.

The feud between Drake and XXXTentacion

For the unversed, in 2017, there was an ongoing feud between Drake and XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, wherein the latter alleged that Drake had ripped off flows from his popular track Look at Me and used it on his KMT.

A year later the then 20-year-old rapper, XXX took to his Insta stories and claimed that if he died , Drake would be the reason why. His story read, “If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi,” as he tagged Drake’s Instagram handle. Post that, XXXtentacion claimed that his account was hacked. Four months later, he was shot dead in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

It was in June 2018, when XXXTenatacion was killed during a robbery. The three suspects in the murder - Michael Boatwright (28), Trayvon Newsome (24), and Dedrick Williams (26) have been accused of shooting the rapper outside a motorcycle store in Florida.

According to a report by Marca, prosecutors in the murder trial claimed that XXXTentacion was killed in a robbery that ‘got out of control’ and that there is no evidence to link Drake to the incident.

If the three suspects in the case, Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams are found guilty in the case, they would reportedly face life in prison.