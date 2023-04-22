Is Drake Bell's wife Janet Von Schmeling filing for divorce after actor's suicide attempt?

Actor Drake Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, is reportedly filing for a divorce. The couple shares a 2-year-old son.

Drake Bell’s ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling files for divorce

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce this week. Previously this week, Drake Bell was missing and endangered; it was later discovered that the actor had threatened to commit suicide due to issues with his wife. The documents revealed that Janet and Drake separated in September and stated irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. The couple was married for 4 years and had a 2-year-old son named Wyatt that they share. Janet is seeking primary legal custody of their son and is now asking for Drake to be granted visitation rights. She has also demanded spousal support.

Drake Bell went missing after fallout with Janet

It was noted in an audio recording between an Orlando Police Department officer and a dispatcher that a celebrity was threatening suicide after a “falling out” with their wife. The actor constantly texted his family in California, saying he would "get drunk and hang himself" in a hotel in Orlando. The cops acquired permission to track Bell’s location and were able to find him. Drake Bell was declared “endangered and missing” in a Facebook post made by the police. He was last spotted on Wednesday evening near the Mainland High School in his 2022 gray BMW.

The cops had constantly been in touch with the actor’s family in California and Janet Von Shmeling. Drake Bell has gotten into trouble with law enforcement before when he was arrested for driving under the influence. He also pleaded guilty to two charges, including child endangerment and a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. In 2020 his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of physical and verbal abuse.

After Drake was found, he tweeted jokingly, writing, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night, and this?" He added a laughing emoji at the end of the tweet to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

