Is Drake planning to retire from the music industry? Get the DEETS inside
Drake’s recent interview has left everyone puzzled; the “What’s my name” singer has been thinking of a “graceful exit”. Read inside to know more.
Canadian rapper Drake has become a household name since the release of his first album. Over the decades, the “In my feelings” singer has been at the top of the rap game. The rapper has emerged as one of the world’s biggest pop stars. Moreover, he has won countless awards throughout his career, including the prestigious Grammy awards.
But, as they say, every good thing comes to an end. In a recent interview with rapper Lil Yachty, Drake hinted at his possible retirement from music.
The rap superstar tweeted a video of him with Lil Yachty where he was discussing what the future holds for him as a music artist. In the candid video, the “Too Good” singer said, “I think I’m at the point now where I just want to like — I think we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept, in my mind, of a graceful exit?”
Most likely, the rapper is saying goodbye to his highly lucrative career in the near future. The full video of the interview is set to release on Feb 24.
Drake’s unexpected comment leaves fans in splits
Looks like the world is not ready to bid goodbye to his favorite artist. Drake’s retirement comments have come as a shock to his fans as they’re not ready to gulp this news at all. One fan commented – “whole day ruined”.
While another user commented – Not buying it,” being that Drake has a whole lot more that he can do in his career. The third person wrote – “Welp I guess rap is officially done for if the GOAT leaves.”
