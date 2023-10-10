Is Dua Lipa teasing third album's arrival with recent social media developments? Fans think so

Dua Lipa's recent activity on social media has definitely caught the attention of her fans, and it seems like she might be gearing up for a new chapter in her career. Her deliberate changes to her online presence have left her followers curious and eagerly anticipating what's in store.

Is Dua Lipa's highly-anticipated third album about to drop any minute now?

Dua Lipa's most attention-grabbing move involved a complete Instagram makeover, erasing all her prior posts and replacing them with a captivating kaleidoscopic image of her eye. This has left her fans strongly convinced that an exhilarating new era in her career is imminent. But the transformation doesn't stop there; Lipa extended her digital makeover to YouTube, updating the thumbnails of her music videos with kaleidoscopic visuals.

Furthermore, according to a report from Rolling Stone, the New Rules singer has officially announced that her third album is set to be released in 2024. She has characterized this upcoming album as "more personal" and a departure from her previous work, leaning towards a pop sound with a subtle touch of 1970s-era psychedelia. While there have been speculations about her collaboration with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker on the project, Lipa has not confirmed this yet. She has also hinted that the album already has a title, although she has chosen to keep it under wraps for now. Additionally, Lipa has mentioned that she began the process of writing for this album as early as 2021 and that it is gradually taking shape with a sense of coherence.

How did the fans respond to Dua Lipa’s recent social media development?

Dua Lipa is making all the right moves to keep her fans eagerly anticipating her next chapter. It's no wonder fans are convinced she's embarking on a new era. Dua Lipa is creating a buzz among her fans, as they firmly believe that all these are treasure clues to her new album.

Twitter (now X) is proudly assisting the calls of fans who are claiming the same. Many fans have tweeted, "OH SHE'S COMING" and "DL3?? LESGO, LESS GOOO!!"

Additionally, one user excitedly wrote, "I've already started picking my outfit for the unannounced DL3 tour."

