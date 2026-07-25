Is Dungeons And Dragons Sequel In Works? Screenwriter Jonathan Goldstein Shares About The Film

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in the lead roles, was a fantasy heist film released in 2023. After earning positive reviews from critics, it appears the film could still have a sequel in the pipeline.

Is Dungeons & Dragons’ sequel in the works?

According to Screen Rant, screenwriter Jonathan Goldstein shared an update on the sequel during San Diego Comic-Con. The writer said, “We actually wrote a sequel to Dungeons and Dragons. We were hired to write it. I don't know that it will see the light of day for several financial reasons. They're expensive movies to make, but it'd be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like.”

For those unfamiliar, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows former Harper bard Edgin Darvis, who turns to thievery alongside Holga, Simon, Forge, and Sofina. While attempting to steal the magical Tablet of Reawakening to resurrect his wife, Ed and Holga are captured. Two years later, they escape and discover that Forge has become Lord of Neverwinter after betraying them alongside the Red Wizard Sofina and turning Ed's daughter, Kira, against him.

Ed reunites with Simon and recruits druid Doric to steal Forge's treasure and rescue Kira. Their quest leads them to paladin Xenk, who helps them retrieve the Helm of Disjunction, a relic capable of bypassing the vault's magical defenses. They eventually uncover Sofina's plan to transform the people of Neverwinter during the High Sun Games.

The group foils the scheme by evacuating the crowd and defeating Sofina. When Holga is fatally wounded, Ed realizes she has become his true family and uses the Tablet of Reawakening to revive her instead of his wife. With the rightful ruler restored, the heroes are honored for saving Neverwinter, while Forge is sent back to prison.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing game, the film is set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting. Alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez , the cast includes Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant in key roles.

Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the film underperformed at the box office.

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