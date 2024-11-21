Is Dwayne Johnson Wearing Bodysuit For Live Action Moana Film? Learn Here

A few blurry set photos were leaked online that showed Dwayne Johnson donning the exact look of Maui for the live-action Moana film. For those who do not know, the Rampage actor has given his voice to the aforementioned Demigod’s character for the animated Disney entries.

Well, while the pictures showed him all beefed up, also having the perfectly placed tattoos of Maui all over his body, the actor from the Fast and Furious franchise was also seen wearing the green skirt made up of leaves.

However, a few social media users and the ones who know how Dwayne Jonshon’s physique exactly looks like pointed out that the actor might be wearing a bodysuit.

These doubts were cleared when a few clear leaked photos emerged online, per Comicbook. According to the outlet, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor seemed almost unrecognizable as he was spotted from behind. And from these pictures, Dwayne Johnson reportedly seemed to be wearing a suit with a zipper or something that had an opening.

The pictures, according to the outlet, also had rippling on his arms and torso, which did not look all natural.

Meanwhile, another photo of The Fate of the Furious actor later surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where he was seen posing alongside a fan.

However, in this picture, he could be noticed to have a usual gain on his physique and was not at all similar to the photos from the set of Moana.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the set photos also showed Dwayne Johnson having the signature long, dark locks that the Demigod Maui had in the animated movie. Also, he had even worn the whale tooth necklace around his neck.

For those unaware, this necklace happens to be a staple of Polynesian culture and is called sisi or wàseisei. These teeth strung together in the form of a necklace are usually worn by people of high status.

While the live-action project is still in the making, you can catch the adventures of Moana and the Demigod Maui in the sequel of the 2016 Disney film.

Catch the Disney princess, who will be accompanied by her younger sister Simea for the next adventure.

The first Moana had grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office.

Moana 2 will be released on November 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: Moana 2 Official TRAILER Delves Into Disney Star's New Adventures Ft. Her Little Sister, Dwayne Johnson's Maui And THIS New Villain; Watch