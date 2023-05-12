Is Ed Sheeran acting 'strange' on American Idol? Fans think so

Ed Sheeran filled in for Lionel Richie as a judge on American Idol when the latter was performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert. While viewers were happy to see fresh faces on the judging panel, a few seemed to have noticed something strange about Ed. Fans started pointing out that the singer’s behavior seemed “strange” and got worried about him.

Ed Sheeran fans concerned

While Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were missing from the judging panel, American Idol viewers seemed to be loving Luke Bryan, Ed Sheeran, and Alanis Morissette’s new trio. Viewers were impressed by the two new judges, while some also requested for them to take the regular judges' positions permanently. A few fans noticed that Ed was acting “strange” and were worried about his behavior. People seemed to think that Ed’s feedback after the contestant's performances was "short and generic" and that he seemed like he "didn't want to be there."

Fans react to Ed Sheeran’s odd behavior

A user on Reddit seemed to be concerned about the singer’s wellbeing as they wrote, "Is Ed Sheeran okay?! Why is no one talking about this. His comments were all super bland, short and generic.” They continued, "I hope he is okay. Seemed very much like he did NOT want to be there. We need to check in on him.”

Another concerned fan added on an Instagram fan account, "Yeah, I thought he seemed quiet it was strange."

A third added, "Anyone is going to sound bland and generic next to Alanis [Morissette, fellow guest judge]. She is a walking dictionary."

A user defended the singer writing, "Ed’s fine. He’s recovering from personal issues, but who isn’t? He’s a somewhat shy, very introspective guy." They added, "The Idol format is not for him. He gave the bare minimum."

Katy Perry thanks Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran

Katy and Lionel appeared on Idol to greet the Top 10 with special guests King Charles and Queen Camilla. Katy jokingly thanked Ed and Alanis for "taking her job" while she was away. "Oh, my goodness. Everyone is doing such great jobs," the roar singer said. She added, "And I think mostly that's because they have such great songs to actually choose from. They're doing so wonderful with the Alanis songs and Ed songs.”

She sarcastically added before leaving, "Thanks so much for taking our jobs. Bye bye."

Ed Sheeran was recently accused of plagiarism. The allegation leveled stated that his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ was copied from Marvin Gaye’s 'Let’s Get It On'. Eventually, the singer was found not liable for plagiarism.

