Is Ed Sheeran releasing new album in autumn post Mathematics tour? Here's what we know

It is the touring season for many stars across countries. With Taylor Swift's Eras tour making the headlines almost every day, Beyonce was no less in catching the eyeballs with her Renaissance tour. But this time around, it was the Shape of You singer who caught the attention of the fans with his latest tease in one of his shows. That is right, Ed Sheeran is currently touring across America with his Mathematics tours. By performing songs from his Divide and Subtract album, the singer continues to move from one city to another. But when he went on to suggest something about his new album, fans quickly hopped on the spree to speculate the release dates. Here is what we know.

Ed Sheeran teases new album

At his Minneapolis show of The Mathematics Tour, Ed Sheeran adorned a T-shirt that read "Autumn 9." Not only this, he also said during one of his announcements that "Autumn is coming, I will see you soon." Along with this, he also went on to say that his songs were a “good playlist for autumn.” Well, this was more than enough for the fans to know that the next album is surely going to be titled Autumn. Meanwhile, it should be noted that neither Ed Sheeran nor any of his team members have made any public comments about the same. It is only a matter of time until the Shape of You singer finally announces his next album.

Next album release date

Ed Sheeran might not have publically uttered the actual release date of his next album. But there were a lot of hints in his concert that pointed to a certain date. The shirt had an inscription, which read: “Autumn 9,” having fans speculate the nine in the text meant 9th month of the year aka September. Now that we know that the album is coming out next month. The real title and the final release date will also be in the public domain. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there are more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of pop culture updates.

