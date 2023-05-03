Is Ed Sheeran set to 'quit' music? Singer reacts to plagiarism accusation

Popular singer Ed Sheeran is currently making headlines after there were allegations that his hit number 'Thinking Out Loud' was copied from Marvin Gaye’s soul classic 'Let’s Get It On'. On Tuesday, the singer took to the New York courtroom to deny the allegations regarding it where he was called by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 song. For the unversed, the family has accused Sheeran of violating their copyright and claimed that his 2014 hit song had “striking similarities” and “overt common elements” to the popular Gaye song. However, the singer denied the allegations made against him but assured that if the jury finds him guilty, he will quit music.

Ed Sheeran to quit music if found guilty

Reportedly, Sheeran’s lawyer has revealed that the singer vowed, “If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping. I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.” In the courtroom, Sheeran was quoted saying, “I’d be an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that Most pop songs can fit over most pop songs … You could go from Let it Be to No Woman, No Cry and switch back,” referring to songs by the Beatles and Bob Marley.

Which part of the music is claimed as copyright?

The two songs' melodies, chord structures, and lyrics are all that are at issue in the complaint against Sheeran, not the exact recordings. In the case of "Let's Get It On," the only elements of the notation were chords, words, and a vocal melody. The song's bass line and distinctive opening guitar riff were also missing, along with other important elements. As a result, the case mostly revolves around the virtually identical (but not quite identical) chord progressions of the two songs.

