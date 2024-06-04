Is Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Really Dead in MCU? Let’s See What Recent Updates Suggest

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximof met a tragic fate at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it is not certain if she is dead, a new footage of the upcoming project from the Marvel studios, seemingly suggests that she is no more.

What are her chances of being dead? Read on to know.

Is Wanda Maximoff dead in the MCU?

What's next for witches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It's Agatha All Along, a spinoff of WandaVision where we will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness playing the role of an anti-hero.

While being a witch she somehow overpowered Wanda Maximoff for a brief period in WandaVision but Elizabeth Olsen’s character defeats her at the end and locks her under a spell.

As per IGN, during Disney's Upfront presentation, the first-ever trailer of Agatha All Along was showcased. The trailer introduces Aubrey Plaza’s character who tells Agatha, "That witch is gone, leaving you in a distorted spell. Claw your way out."

It might happen that Agatha would break the spell and be free again, following the potential death of Wanda, the witch who cast it on her.

But is Wanda really gone? Not to be believed precisely.

In the trailer, when Plaza says “gone” it might mean that she is not near them, or it might even be a trap for Agatha. Moreover, Marvel Studio won't be losing one of their most fan-favorite characters, and that too after building one of the best character arcs in the MCU.

She was introduced as a villain, then people loved her for her powers. While she was realizing her powers, she again fought heroes, while being on Captain America’s side.

With the loss that she faced in Infinity War, everyone did connect with her in WandaVision.

Is Wanda actually dead?

One word - never believe a death in the MCU, and certainly, not until you have seen the character die or disappear. We saw The Abomination coming back after the events of The Incredible Hulk, so the future might hold a great story for Wanda.

Also, now that we have already stepped into the Multiversal Saga there are endless possibilities that Wanda could come back.

With all of that, the MCU is finally bringing the Mutants home, and one of the most powerful mutants, Magneto happens to be the father of Wanda, her brother Quicksilver, and her sister Polaris.

All of this sets a perfect stage for more adventure in the life of the Scarlet Witch. So let's just cross our fingers, and hope to see Elizabeth Olsen again.

