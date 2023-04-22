Is Elon Musk paying out of his pocket for Twitter Blue ticks of certain celebrities? Here's what we know

Elon Musk disclosed in a tweet and named the celebrities he has been paying the blue tick subscription fee for and the internet has a lot to say.

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Published on Apr 22, 2023
Fox News( youtube channel)
Elon Musk

All good things in life are free, and if you are a celebrity, that phrase applies tenfold. Elon Musk’s recent announcement regarding Twitter blue ticks has left people wondering if that is the norm anymore. Elon Musk has shared his fair share of controversial opinions online. The CEO of several companies, including Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX, has confessed that he has been paying for a few celebrities' blue tick subscriptions.

Change in the Blue tick subscription policy 

Elon Musk bought Twitter last year on October 27, last year. He has implied many changes since purchasing the company, and it has left the users hating many of the changes. One of the changes was that the users could get their account verified and get the coveted verification tick if they were subscribed to the service. This backfired as many of the influencers and celebrities dropped their blue tick from their profile. Several Legacy verified accounts lost their tick after the policy change. A few of them included Cristiano Ronaldo, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, and Beyoncé. The change made dictated that you would have to pay a monthly $8 to keep the blue tick.

Elon reveals he’s been paying for celebrities’ subscription

In a recent tweet, Elon confessed that he is paying out of pocket for a few celebrities’ blue tick subscriptions. He replied to a tweet that alleged that a few celebs were offered a complimentary blue tick subscription saying, “I’m paying for a few personally.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk revealed that he had been paying for several celebrities, so they kept their blue tick. “Just Shatner, LeBron, and King”- Musk stated in a tweet. 

Twitter users react

Elon’s tweet got him and the celebs he named in hot waters with the netizens. Several people started calling the celebrities cheap for not paying the fee, while others mocked Musk, calling him “generous’ for doing so. Twitter users questioned the motive behind Elon paying for the celebs. A user sarcastically tweeted, “Wow. $ 24,00 a month. He's so generous.” 

Another user expressed his disappointment, writing, “I'm so disappointed that three of my (now former) icons - multimillionaires - are so goddamn cheap that they are unwilling to pay the measly $8 per month to support real truth & free speech. Free speech, like everything else, IS NOT free.”

