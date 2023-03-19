Is Elon Musk willing to date Taylor Swift? Billionaire's Twitter reaction goes viral

Taylor Swift is currently on a US tour in support of her most recent album, Midnights. Tay-Tay kicked off her jaw-dropping tour this week and the ‘Tell Me Why’ singer left no stone unturned to make her show a record-breaking success. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is one of the most impressive shows ever and is gathering a lot of attention from people all over the world. And looks like Twitter CEO Elon Musk is also trying his luck to woo the singer as he is constantly following all the updates about Swift.

Recently, Elon Musk has amazed fans with his peculiar comment under the pictures of Taylor Swift. The millionaire responded to the tweet shared by the account Shibetoshi Nakamato, which included different pictures of the singer from her Eras Tour. The tweet said, “Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree, you’ll be kicked off the internet I’m pretty sure.” Unexpectedly, Elon Musk replied to that tweet and said, “Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional.”. His tweet has left netizens stunned and sparked hysterical reactions online. On March 17, the singer shared a carousel of pictures from her performance night on Twitter and captioned it as “In my Eras era”. The Tesla founder replied with a cigarette emoji the next day.

Netizens have never anticipated the whole scenario involving Elon Musk and Taylor Swift. His latest tweets have created a buzz on social media. One person commented, “Elon tweets Taylor swift a cigarette. We unite under this meme,”. The second person wrote, “I am confused. Can someone explain what Elon’s limbic comment means?”. Another user said, “I want to sleep early but Elon Musk is openly commenting on Taylor’s picture. I guess I’ll be here for a while.” A fourth user commented, “I am confused. Can someone explain what Elon’s limbic comment means?”

