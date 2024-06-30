Is Emilia Clarke Looking Forward To Taking Director’s Chair Amid Her Acting Career? Here’s What Actress Has To Say

Emilia Clarke is not yet donning the director’s suit but might do so in the future. In a conversation with People Magazine, the Game of Thrones star shared that she would love to take the director’s chair “down the road for sure” but currently wants to focus on her acting career. Furthermore, the actress talked about her partnership with Pegasus Distilleries.

Clarke has been a part of the Hollywood industry since 2010 and got her breakthrough role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

What did Emilia Clarke say about becoming a filmmaker?

In her interview with the magazine, Clarke shared that she surely looks forward to sitting in the director’s chair in the future, but right now, she has a lot of acting left in her. Clarke revealed, "Oh my goodness, down the road, for sure. It's something I would love."

The Me Before You star added, "I mean, my favorite thing is to help people put themselves on tape for auditions. I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' I love it. I absolutely love it. Right now, though, I feel like I have a lot more acting first left in me."

Clarke’s journey in Game of Thrones has been the most lauded amongst the other roles that the actress has portrayed onscreen. The Last Christmas actress drew attention from the audience for her role in the HBO series, but her efforts were also recognized by critics. Clarke was nominated for four Emmys during the run of the show.

Adding to the comments about being a director, the actress revealed, "The thing about being a director is you need to take out two years of your life just to do that one thing. And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I'd kind of want to be acting more than I'd wanted to be directing right now.' But I would love for that to be where my career ends up. That'd be amazing."

What are Emilia Clarke’s career goals?

Speaking of what she expects from her career, Emilia Clarke revealed that she has a few projects and looks forward to entertaining the audience. The actress shared, "Honestly, I'm so director-driven right now. So it's more the people that I want to work with rather than the individual character, thought, or idea first.”

The Secret Invasion star added, "Then it doesn't really matter what the role is; you just get to experience and learn from someone who's a creative idol.”

Clarke’s next projects include McCarthy, An Ideal Wife, The Twits, and The Queen of Fashion.

