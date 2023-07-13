Is Emily Blunt taking a BREAK from acting after Oppenheimer? Find out

Emily Blunt will be soon seen on the big screens in the highly anticipated Oppenheimer which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. In this three-hour historical drama she stars alongside Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and more.

In a recent interview, Emily Blunt revealed her plans of taking a break from acting. Here is everything to know about the same.

Emily Blunt about her acting break

During the iHeart’s Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, Emily Blunt revealed that she is taking at least a year-long break from Hollywood.

Emily said, “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits.” The actress further explained, “And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress said that when she takes on the time consuming projects, It comes with high emotional cost for herself and her kids. Emily also talked about how guilty she feels if she wants to do anything else other than being a mother.

The British actress previously said that she doesn't want her daughters to follow in her footsteps as this industry is very disappointing, especially for women.

Emily Blunt married John Krasinski in 2010 and the couple share two daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a biopic about a well-known theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film chronicles his brainchild The Manhattan Project, a research and development undertaking during World War II that produced the first nuclear weapons.