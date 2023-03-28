Is Emily Ratajkowski ‘begging’ for friend Olivia Wilde’s forgiveness after kissing latter’s ex Harry Styles?

Emily Ratajkowski might be regretting kissing her friend Olivia Wilde’s ex-beau Harry Styles.

In case you missed it, the 31-year-old model and Harry were spotted having an intimate moment as they sloppily kissed on the streets of Tokyo, Japan. The pictures and video, obtained and published by Daily Mail, soon became viral on social media with people speculating if Ratajkowski and Styles are in fact, dating. However, according to new reports, Emily is now ‘begging’ Olivia for forgiveness for having overstepped the unspoken girl code. More on this below.

Emily Ratajkowski asking for forgiveness from Olivia Wilde?

According to Page Six, a source told the media outlet on Monday, “This is a betrayal.” They also added that Emily is, “begging her [Olivia] for forgiveness.” The source further added that the Don’t Worry Darling director is focusing on her kids and her work. “She is focused on her kids and her work. She wants nothing to do with this mess.”

For the unversed, Harry Styles, 29, and Olivia Wilde, 39, called it quits in November last year after dating for two years. The duo started dating after Wilde’s separation from her husband and Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, 47, in November 2020.

When Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde attended Harry Styles’ concert together

According to Just Jared, an old video from eight months back has re-emerged on TikTok after Harry Styles and Ratajkowski sparked dating rumours with their kiss. The video reportedly showcases the My Body author and Wilde sitting next to each other when they attended the As it Was singer’s show in Paris, France.

Not only that, Olivia Wilde and Emily were also seen hanging out together two weeks ago at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty in Los Angeles.

