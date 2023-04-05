Is Emily Ratajkowski dating Harry Styles for over two months? Here's what she said

Emily Ratajkowski couldn't hide that being in love made her jittery, as the actress went on to reveal about her dating life. Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have reportedly been dating for two months, which came to light when Ratajkowski mentioned it.

The model revealed the shocking information last month—on March 9, in fact—during an interview with Eileen Kelly, though she never really mentions it by name. She does, however, mention that she had just finished a four-week relationship.

Here are the hints dropped by Emily Ratajkowski:

Put two and two together here—from what she says about the man, which is exactly in line with Styles' profile, it's clear that she is referring to none other than Harry himself.

Emily claims, "That is different because I recently began dating someone I believe to be a good match. He's actually kind of fantastic." She continues by saying that she has been looking for someone who can live independently without constantly relying on her. Which she was unable to find with her ex-husband, which is why she mentioned independence.

Here is how rumours turned into reality: Emily and Harry were spotted together.

As we previously reported, a few weeks ago, Emily and Harry were seen passionately sharing a smooch in Tokyo. Given that we have some context, it appears they had been working on it for some time.

