Is Emily Ratajkowski hoping to meet her next ‘husband’ at Met Gala 2023 after Harry Styles fling? DEETS here

Met Gala is one of the biggest and most glamorous fashion events which see the presence of many A-lister celebrities across the world. This much-awaited glamorous night saw the presence of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and more in bold outfit choices as they got photographed on the red carpet.

However, it seems that fashion’s biggest night in New York City is a place for Emily Ratajkowski to meet her potential second husband. Continue reading for more details.

Emily Ratajkowski at Met Gala 2023

Emily Ratajkowski joked during the chat with Entertainment Tonight that she might meet her new husband at this event. She said, ‘It’s good… we’ll see maybe tonight you know I’ll meet my husband!’. Emily also quoted the recently viral Beyonce meme as she walked away from the camera, ‘I’m on my way to meet my [husband]’.

Ratajkowski has been linked to a couple of men ever since her divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard in 2022, the most recent being pop star Harry Styles. A video went viral which showed Emily passionately sharing a kiss with a Watermelon Sugar singer in Tokyo.

Emily Ratajkowski Met Gala outfit

Emily Ratajkowski brought bombshell glamor to Met Gala 2023 in a dove gray Tory Burch gown with a flowing train and plunging neckline. The model accessorized her look with dazzling diamond jewelry. Ratajkowski donned short, choppy fringe which paid tribute to Audrey Hepburn and vintage Chanel runway image. Crafted by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, they were styled into a half-up with a black velvet bow and perfectly undone tousled waves. The brunette model kept classic glam makeup which accentuated her cheekbones.

