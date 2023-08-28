Is Emma Stone returning as Gwen Stacy? Fanart envisions actress as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse live-action

Emma Stone's portrayal of Gwen Stacy remains one of the most loved renditions and considering the way the character's arc ended, fans have been craving to see more of her in some way or the other. With the alternate universe theory being official, netizens know anything is possible, and they definitely want to more of Stone in the Spider-Man universe.

Meanwhile, a fanart of the actress as the live-action version of Spider-Gwen has gone viral. The art has envisioned the 34-year-old as a version of Gwen in the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Here's what we know about the possibility of Stone returning to reprise her iconic role and how fans are reacting to the stunning art.

Fanart envisions Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Verse

While the animated version of Spider-Gwen is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld in the two films of the Spider-Verse trilogy, the upcoming third film titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is reported to feature multiple versions of Gwen Stacy. Stone played Gwen Stacy in the first and second The Amazing Spider-Man films. Digital artist Venehology created an amazing fanart envisioning Stone as Spider-Gwen in the upcoming final film of the animated trilogy.

One user wrote, "omg i would do anything for her to reprise her role as my fav gwen stacy." Another said, "WOULD BE SPIDERIFIC." A third wrote, "Insane crossover." A fourth felt, "It would be a really cool crossover." Meanwhile, rumors of Stone returning to the popular Spider-Man universe sparked recently after the actress was spotted with a certain haircut.

Is Emma Stone returning as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Verse?

A hairstylist shared an image of the award-winning actress sporting a bob haircut which looks very similar to Spider-Gwen's style. Fans were quick to notice this and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, "SPIDER-GWEN." Another replied, "Gwen is back!" A third said, "It’s giving Spider-Gwen!" Several others commented with Spider-Gwen or Gwen Stacy gifs. Meanwhile, Stone's character died in the second film.

Fans were heartbroken that Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Spider-Man did not get a happy ending. His version of the superhero did not get over the loss and when Garfield returned as his version in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character officially mentioned losing his Gwen. Fans have also been asking for a third film in The Amazing Spider-Man world. There's also a possibility Stone makes an appearance in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse like fans are speculating. Nothing is confirmed as of now, despite the rumors.

