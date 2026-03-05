Is Emma Watson Dating Mexican Gonzalo Hevia Baillères? Here’s What We Know as Harry Potter Star Snogs Billionaire

Emma Watson is letting the photos do the talking for her! The actress seems to have found a new man in her life, and the internet already has opinions. According to photos shot by BACKGRID, the star was spotted at an airport smooching someone who appeared to be enterpreneur Gonzalo Hevia Baillères. The Mexican man in question seemed to be just as interested in her as she was, raising eyebrows from onlookers.

Emma Watson can’t keep her hands to herself during a public date with Gonzalo Baillères

The 35-year-old was photographed kissing at the airport before seemingly heading off to a dinner date with her beau, according to reports. Moreover, this isn’t the first time that the pair has been spotted out and about, as back in late 2025, Quién reported a sighting of the two in Courchevel in the French Alps, which was followed by another outing in Punta Mita.

While it is not known whether the two are only smooching and chilling or if it’s something more, or where the duo first came across each other, but it appears that they’re ready to tell the world about it. With their public displays of affection, it seems to be only a matter of time before their relationship is confirmed.

The Harry Potter star was previously linked to Brandon Green in 2022, but has not publicly dated anyone in a hot minute. Meanwhile, the Mexican businessman was earlier rumored to be in a relationship with Mexican pop star and actress Belinda.

Last year, the English star opened up about wanting to date someone unfamiliar with her work so they don’t have to navigate her public persona. But she would surely wanted them to appreciate the art of films by itself. On the other hand, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères has been reported to be the CEO of Lok, an Artificial Intelligence company.

