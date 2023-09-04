Is Emma Watson ready to return as Hermoine for Harry Potter reboot post JK Rowling controversy?

Emma Watson, known worldwide for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the beloved Harry Potter film series, is a talent that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. As Warner Bros. steps in on a magical TV series reboot for HBO Max, the question arises: Will Emma Watson once again don the robes of the brilliant witch?

Emma Watson's return as Hermione Granger in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series reboot appears unlikely. Warner Bros. and HBO have officially revealed their intentions to re-envision the entire wizarding saga, spanning from the Sorcerer's Stone to the Deathly Hallows, with a brand-new cast. This announcement implies that none of the original actors, including Emma Watson, will reprise their iconic roles.

No more Emma Watson in Harry Potter?

The casting decisions for this reboot come with a twist of inclusivity, as the production team is committed to infusing the Wizarding World with diversity. Reports indicate that the role of Hermione Granger might be entrusted to an actress of color, signaling a dedication to fostering representation within the magical universe.

The prospect of Emma Watson's comeback to the franchise briefly surfaced in late 2022 when Warner Bros. considered adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a celebrated theatrical play, into a feature film. However, these plans eventually fizzled out, partially due to Emma Watson's reported reluctance to collaborate with J.K. Rowling, the series' creator, following Rowling's controversial remarks on transgender issues.

Behind-the-scenes tea between Emma Watson and JK Rowling

Rowling's public statements, particularly her commentary on gender-inclusive language, ignited significant controversy and drew criticism from the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters.

Emma Watson, well-known for her advocacy of gender and LGBTQ+ rights, distanced herself from Rowling's views and expressed her support for transgender individuals, emphasizing the importance of respecting people's self-identifications.

In this context, it becomes evident that Emma Watson's decision not to reprise her role as Hermione Granger in the Cursed Child film adaptation was influenced by her commitment to standing up for transgender rights and disassociating herself from Rowling's contentious statements.

