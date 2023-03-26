Is Erin Darke, Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term girlfriend pregnant with their first child? DETAILS inside

Daniel Radcliffe’s rep confirmed on Saturday March 25 2023 that he is expecting his first child with the longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Drake met during the shoot of Kill Your Darlings in 2013. The actors were first photographed together at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival as they were seen promoting the film. Around this time they sparked dating rumors as the duo were often seen flirting and being affectionate with each other.

Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child

Before the reps confirmed that Erin Darke – Daniel Radcliffe’s longtime girlfriend was pregnant, the former was seen rocking her baby bump while in the city.

One day prior, Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke stepped out in New York City in comfortable clothes as the latter showed off her baby bump. Erin was seen sporting a black zipped up hoodie that sticks to her belly along with the matching pair of leggings. She paired this with the checked coat of black and white along with adding pop of color in the orange boots. Meanwhile, Radcliffe was seen in a navy puffer jacket and winter hat of bright yellow and blue color.

Last year in an interview with the Newsweek Radcliffe said, ‘I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets’.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Drake relationship

Radcliffe and Darke’s romance began in 2013 in the shooting of Kill Your Darlings. Later in an interview the Harry Potter actor said that this movie was a wonderful record of their early romance. The actor said, ‘There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character’. Later in 2020, Daniel also said that Erin has embraced his geeky side which includes loving New York Giants and LEGO.

