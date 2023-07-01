Is Euphoria starring Zendaya getting cancelled after two seasons?

Euphoria starring Zendaya is one of HBO's most-watched shows with multiple awards in their kitty. Rumors have hit the internet that the show's third season might be canceled. But recently, The Messanger confirmed that the cancellation rumors are completely untrue and also claimed that Euphoria Season 3 was not canceled due to the controversy surrounding The Idol.

Euphoria season 3 is not getting canceled

Fans of Euphoria need not worry as the upcoming Season 3 of the drama series is not getting canceled. Rumors of Euphoria's cancellation surfaced when gossip site Deuxmoi posted a tip that the show was being canceled due to the network's unhappiness with producer Sam Levinson and a producing partner disobeying protocols on the sets of Euphoria and The Idol. An HBO spokesperson told The Messenger that talk of Euphoria being dropped from HBO's slate is "100% false."

What was the rumor?

Speaking of Euphoria 3 cancellation rumors, a Reddit post shared a screenshot of a mail from the username Deuxmoi. The screenshot showed the subject "Deep Water." It claimed that a third season of Euphoria will not see the light of day because HBO now wants to cut ties with Sam Levinson after a major blow from The Idol. Their new show (The Idol) starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd is under constant scrutiny for its blatant n*dity.

The Reddit post read, "In your podcast, you mentioned a rumour about euphoria being cancelled – that is 100% true. Also, Sam Levinson and one of his producing partners are in very deep trouble at HBO/Warner Bros for breaking multiple protocal’s while working on both euphoria and the idol.” The post further stated, “HBO heads have knows about this for a while and did not care because his show made a lot of money, but now they are just using it as an excuse to cut ties with him.”

Meanwhile, the release date of Euphoria Season 3 has not been confirmed yet. The cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, and others.

