Is Evangeline Lilly Quitting Hollywood? Ant-Man Actress Says, 'Stepping Into Your Dharma Replaces the Fear...'

In the latest and shocking news, the Lost actress, Evangeline Lilly, made an announcement about quitting acting. Making her fans and followers confused over her decision, the Ant-Man actress also hinted that she “might return one day.”

Lily has been an acclaimed actress for decades and has built a strong fanbase for herself while portraying various roles in some grand franchises.

Evangeline Lilly to quit acting

Taking to Instagram, Evangeline Lilly announced that she is stepping away from acting. In the social media post, the Real Steel actress shared an old video of herself, where she could be heard talking about being a “retired actress” and starting a family.

In the video, which was recorded in 2006, Lily could be heard saying, “Ten years from now, where would I like to be?” She then continued by stating that although she is “terrified to admit” in the future, she wants to be “a retired actress and have a family.”

While talking about her future plans, the actress also mentions that she would like to be “influencing people’s lives in humanitarian ways” and be a writer.

Similarly, the caption of this Instagram post read some saddening words.

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision,” read the caption. Lily added in her post that she is “so grateful for my blessings” and that she is “stepping away” from her famed life. Further in the post, one can read the Crisis actress stating, “Stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment,” while also mentioning that she might return to acting “one day, but, for now, this is where I belong.”

Advertisement

In a statement to Variety, the 44-year-old actress mentioned that she might return to the Hollywood industry “tomorrow, two years from now, or never.”

The statement given to the magazine also read that she is currently “devoting” her time to “humanitarian work” as well as her writings.

Evangeline Lily’s superhero career

While everyone had seen Evangeline Lily in Lost and another huge franchise in the Hollywood film industry, Hobbit, she was also offered to join a few more grand franchises that are still loved by many.

Yes, we have seen her play the character of Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; however, this wasn't the first superhero franchise she was once offered. During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she once revealed that she had been offered to become a part of DC Trinity and be the Wonder Woman.

This offer was given to her by Joss Whedon; however, she turned it down. On the same podcast episode, during the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she even revealed that during the filming of Reel Steel, Hugh Jackman had offered her to become a part of the X-Men franchise. But Lily rejected that too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Want To Use All Those Effects': Michael Douglas How He Wanted Hank Pym To Die In MCU's Ant-Man Sequel