Is Evil Dead Rise themed attraction joining Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights lineup? Find out

As part of this year's rendition of the annual Halloween event, Evil Dead Rise, the latest chapter in the long-running horror franchise, will get its own horrific abode. The house will transport Halloween Horror Nights visitors to a fresh but equally twisted story based on the 2023 box office blockbuster.

Evil Dead Rise becomes a part of Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios already has a formidable lineup of horror properties featured at its Halloween Horror Nights events this year, but it's not done yet, as Evil Dead Rise is the next addition.

The popular sequel, which was released earlier this year, will have its own themed house for tourists to experience, which will most likely be inspired by the apartment set from the film. However, keep an eye out for any cheese graters while you're there.

When Evil Dead Rise hit theaters in April, it was hailed with critical acclaim, with a certified fresh score of 84% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the year's most prominent horror releases. Fans of the film may now get closer to the action than ever before, as you're asked to participate in a new twisted story based on the movie.

Not only that, but those who survive will also be able to visit two more original mansions.

A frightful feast included at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios

The house was announced along with two additional original residences and the theme for this year's Terror Tram excursion on Wednesday. Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, themed on ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore, and Holidayz in Hell, which leads guests through a succession of horrifying seasonal celebrations, are also new additions to the Los Angeles-based park.

The Exterminatorz will be the centerpiece of the 2023 Terror Tram, in which Halloween Horror Nights participants will have to navigate an insect rebellion led by Larry Larva, who is hellbent on eradicating humans from the planet. For the second year in a row, attendees will be able to stroll around the Jupiter's Claim set while confronting The Tethered from another Jordan Peele film, Us.

The announcement of Evil Dead Rise follows the recent announcements of The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, and Universal Monsters: Unmasked.

Halloween Horror Nights has earlier unveiled a house inspired by Naughty Dog and PlayStation's award-winning video game The Last of Us, as well as a house inspired by Stranger Things' fourth season.

Meanwhile, Halloween Horror Nights will be held on select nights at Universal Studios, Hollywood from September 7 to October 31.

