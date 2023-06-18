Is Extraction 3 on the cards? Chris Hemsworth REVEALS

Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 was released on Netflix recently and is currently streaming on the platform. Netflix's global event, Tudum brought many surprises for fans, whether it is Linda Hamilton joining the Stranger Things season 5 cast or the release of the teaser of You season 5. Now, there is one more surprise for fans. On Saturday, the lead actor, Chris Hemsworth, and director Sam Hargrave took to the stage at the Netflix Tudum global fan event in Brazil. They thanked the fans for their support along with revealing whether the next installment of the Extraction has been given the green light or not.

Chris Hemsworth opens up about Extraction 3

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave received a very warm welcome from the crowd as they took on the stage during the Netflix Tudum event. The actor-director duo took their time to express gratitude for the overwhelming response to Extraction 2. Then, the pair also revealed that Extraction 3 is already on the cards.

Chris Hemsworth said, “We wouldn't be here without you, so thank you so so so much. I love you all. This is the warmest welcome we have ever received, you guys are incredible. I know we've only just released Extraction 2, but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in the future?” The actor added, “Well guess what? Between us friends, we're already talking about Extraction 3. Thanks for the response.”

Previously in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Hemsworth said that though he was enthusiastic and excited about the vision shared by the director, he was also a bit afraid and reluctant. Hemsworth performed many of his stunts in the movie on his own.

About Extraction 2

Extraction 2 which was released on June 16, 2023, shows the aftermath of the first installment. Tyler Rake rescues his ex-wife’s sister from her gangster husband, Davit Radiani from one of the deadliest prisons in the world. However, Davit is killed in the process and his brother sets out on a mission to take revenge on Tyler. The action sequences and new mission have garnered praise from both viewers and critics.

The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Idris Elba.

