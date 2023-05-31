Is Ezra Miller getting replaced in The Flash sequel? Director Andy Muschietti spills the beans

The Flash, the much-awaited DC project that features popular actor Ezra Miller has garnered the attention of cine-goers, with its highly promising trailers. The movie, however, has been making headlines owing to leading man Miller's controversial personal life. A large group of audiences, who feels that the actor is a miscast for the role, has been demanding to DC Studios to replace him with another talent. It was even rumored that Ezra Miller is indeed getting replaced in The Flash sequel.

Director Andy Muschietti puts rumours to rest

However, director Andy Muschietti, who helmed the upcoming DC film, has put the rumors to rest during his latest appearance in 'The Discourse Podcast'. The filmmaker confirmed that Ezra Miller will continue to play the titular character if The Flash ever gets a sequel. The makers have decided to not recast Ezra Miller in the film despite, the actor's disturbing history of alleged sexual abuse, and other crimes that landed him in major legal trouble.

"I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them," said Andy Muschietti, who confirmed that Ezra Miller will be back if a sequel ever materializes.

Barbara Muschietti, who is a producer of The Flash, stated: "In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional actor. Ezra gave everything for this role physically, creatively, and emotionally. They were absolutely supreme."

About The Flash

Ezra Miller appears as the titular character The Flash aka Barry Allen in the much-awaited film. Michael Keaton made a comeback as Batman to the world of DC projects with the film. Nicolas Cage appeared as Superman in the film, which features Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The Andy Muschietti directorial is slated to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

