Is Fallout Season 2 Still In Developmental Stage? Creators Reveal

Amazon announced on April 19 that Fallout was renewed for a second season just a week after the show premiered on April 10, 2024. Per the streamer, In just four days after its release, the new series on Prime Video climbed to the top of Prime Video's all-time viewership rankings.

It was the most watched series since the Lord of the Rings revival, Rings of Power. As of right now, Fallout season 2's release date is not known. We wouldn't expect it to arrive any sooner than late 2025, though.

Meanwhile, showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussed what's happening with season 2 and how much progress it has made as fans keep waiting.

Fallout creators give update on season 2

Fallout, based on the popular video game series of the same name, has become one of the biggest hits to date on Prime Video. Prime Video decided to release all episodes at once on April 10 this year and according to Variety, the show was streamed by 65 million viewers during its first 16 days of release.

And then, after nine days of debuting, as it was confirmed for a second season, viewers have been keeping an eye on the developmental progress of the show. And at such a time, two showrunners of the show have something to offer.

When THR asked the duo about the probable release date and other things, Wagner found it tough to commit to a specific release date. He acknowledged, "The internet has an interesting habit of making non-binding statements binding, so I’m hesitant to give a date that will be taken out of context and live on Reddit for a year or so."

Advertisement

However, he assured that production is moving swiftly. With many assets, sets, and visual effects from Season 1 already completed, the team is "hitting the ground running this season" and is determined to get Season 2 out "as fast as humanly possible."

Co-creator Robertson-Dworet echoed what Wagner said and discussed the creative momentum gained from the first season. Talking about the development process, she shared that there are so many things they wanted to do in Season 1 where they were like, "'That would be amazing, let’s do that in Season 2.'" The team is considerably more advanced now, she said, and according to her, it is "honestly really exciting" to have the opportunity to execute all the concepts that didn't quite fit into the first season.

Fallout season 2 cast

Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean), Aaron Moten (Maximus), Walton Goggins (The Ghoul), Kyle MacLachlan (Hank MacLean), Moisés Arias (Norm MacLean), Frances Turner (Barb Howard), Michael Esper (Bud Askins), Leslie Uggams (Betty Pearson), Dave Register (Chet), Annabel O'Hagan (Stephanie Harper), Zach Cherry (Woody Thomas), Rodrigo Luzzi (Reg McPhee), Johnny Pemberton (Thaddeus), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (Dane) are among the main cast members who are expected to return for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Considering that Sarita Choudhury's character Moldaver met her demise in the climax, the prevailing question at that moment was whether she would make a return. But who's to say that Moldaver's existence would be halted by death, especially if she has the ability to live for 200 years even after the world's end?

ALSO READ: Fallout Season 2: What to Expect From the Sequels? Storylines & Theories Explained