Is footballer Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi pregnant with their first child? Find out

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi started dating in 2021. They announced the news of their pregnancy on their social media spaces earlier today. Read to know more.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Apr 19, 2023   |  10:11 AM IST  |  492
Neymar and girlfriend Bruna Biancardi (Image: Neymar Instagram)
Neymar and girlfriend Bruna Biancardi (Image: Neymar Instagram)

Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together!

The 31-year-old Brazilian soccer player and his ladylove, who is social media influencer took to their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday, April 18 to announce the happy news to fans and followers. Scroll below to take a look!

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announce pregnancy

Neymar and Bruna posted a few beautiful pictures on the ‘gram, where the latter could be seen flaunting her baby bump. The parents-to-be were seen twinning in white and blue outfits. While in one picture the lovebirds were seen kissing, in another photo, Neymar was seen pointing to Bruna’s baby bump and smiling happily.

ALSO READ: Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together after viral kiss moment at Coachella 2023? INSIDER reveals

Sharing the photos, they penned down a sweet caption in Portuguese. Translated, it reads, “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier. You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!” They also added, “Come soon child, we are waiting for you! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart’ – Jeremiah 1:5.”

Check out their photos below.

ALSO READ: How did Aaron Carter die? Late singer’s autopsy reveals cause of death

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber drops new PICS in a white bikini, poses in a black slip dress; Netizens have mixed reactions

Fans react to Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s pregnancy news

As soon as the couple shared the news on social media, they were flooded with likes and well-wishes from their fans, followers, and well-wishers.

It should be noted that this will Neymar’s second child. The soccer star has a son named Davi Lucca, 12, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi started dating each other in 2021. They broke up in August last year, but soon patched things up and reconciled.

Pinkvilla extends the heartiest congratulations to the beautiful couple.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be available for streaming? Find out

FAQs

Who is Neymar's girlfriend?
Neymar's girlfriend is the Brazilian social media influencer Bruna Biancardi.
Are Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi expecting their first baby?
Yes, Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi expecting their first baby.
How old is Neymar?
Brazilian soccer star Neymar is 31 years old.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Neymar/ Bruna Biancardi Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!