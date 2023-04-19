Is footballer Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi pregnant with their first child? Find out

Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together!

The 31-year-old Brazilian soccer player and his ladylove, who is social media influencer took to their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday, April 18 to announce the happy news to fans and followers. Scroll below to take a look!

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announce pregnancy

Neymar and Bruna posted a few beautiful pictures on the ‘gram, where the latter could be seen flaunting her baby bump. The parents-to-be were seen twinning in white and blue outfits. While in one picture the lovebirds were seen kissing, in another photo, Neymar was seen pointing to Bruna’s baby bump and smiling happily.

Sharing the photos, they penned down a sweet caption in Portuguese. Translated, it reads, “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier. You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!” They also added, “Come soon child, we are waiting for you! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart’ – Jeremiah 1:5.”

Check out their photos below.

Fans react to Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s pregnancy news

As soon as the couple shared the news on social media, they were flooded with likes and well-wishes from their fans, followers, and well-wishers.

It should be noted that this will Neymar’s second child. The soccer star has a son named Davi Lucca, 12, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi started dating each other in 2021. They broke up in August last year, but soon patched things up and reconciled.

Pinkvilla extends the heartiest congratulations to the beautiful couple.

