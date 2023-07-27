Is Francia Raisa 'still unfollowing' Selena Gomez despite special birthday tribute? Feud rumors continue

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez took to her social media account to celebrate the 35th birthday of former best friend Francia Raisa. Fans were ecstatic with the approach taken by Selena Gomez as she pressed full stop to the feud rumors about them.

However, it seems that the feud between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa continues. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez’s heartfelt post for Francia Raisa

In her heartfelt post, Selena Gomez shared a carousel of pictures along with her kidney donor Francia Raisa. The Only Murders in the Building actress also penned a sweet note for her friend which read, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa”

In the three images Raisa and Gomez look extremely happy and close as they pose for pictures. The first image shows the duo grinning at each other as they toast their champagne glasses. In the next picture Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have their arms wrapped around each other as they pose for the camera. The last picture of the post seems to be from a formal event.

Though Gomez posted a beautiful tribute to Raisa on her 35th birthday, the How I Met Your Father actress is still unfollowing the Wolves singer. Raisa has also not responded to Gomez’s birthday wish. The actress also shared snaps from her birthday celebrations on her Instagram but Selena is not seen anywhere in the picture.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s rift

Reportedly both the friends have drifted apart since last year because of a feud. In one of the interviews, Gomez said that in this industry only Taylor Swift is one of her close friends. This was later posted on Instagram and Raisa commented ‘Interesting’ which she later deleted. Gomez later apologized that she didn’t mention every person she knew.

