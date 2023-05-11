Is Freaky Friday getting a sequel? Here is what we know

After much speculation, reports have emerged that a Freaky Friday sequel might be in the works. The iconic movie, released on August 6, 2003, featured Linsday Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Lindsay made her comeback in acting with the 2022 movie Falling For Christmas. Jamie had disclosed to being in touch with Disney to make a sequel happen. Read on to know all about the Freaky Friday sequel.

Is Freaky Friday getting a sequel?

If you are one of the fans with this burning question, we have good news for you. In May 2023, Variety reported that a sequel is in the works. On Wednesday, May 10, a report emerged disclosing that 20 years later, after its release, Freaky Friday will be getting a sequel. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will return to their original roles, and Elyse Hollander will create the screenplay.

Jamie Lee talks about the sequel

When Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on ‘The View,’ in October 2022, she revealed that she had “already written to Disney” about making a Freaky Friday sequel. She said, “I’m creatively wide open. Bring it. Let me be the grandma. Let me be the old grandma who switches place [with Lindsay’s character]. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you’d be happy with Mark Harmon.” Jamie added, “Simply, I’d like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I’d like to see me try to deal with toddlers today.”

In February 2023, Jamie brought up the topic again when she spoke to Variety at an event. Talking in context to the sequel, she said it was “gonna happen.” The actress added, “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m

looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Lindsay Lohan, who made her acting comeback in December 2022, also addressed the possibility of a sequel. And, the actress said, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

A source revealed that the plot of the movie was already developed. They disclosed, “They already have a plot developed and are talking with several different studios and producers who are all extremely interested.”

Freaky Friday was released on August 6, 2003, and was a box office success. The film made $160 million worldwide against a reported budget of $26 million.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis on leaving Halloween franchise after 44 years: It has been very emotional and painful