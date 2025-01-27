Is Frozen 3 Coming Out in 2027? Here’s What Actor Josh Gad Had To Say About It

When Frozen was released, it ended up creating a strong imprint in the minds of the audiences, which was followed by its second installment as well. The anticipation for the third part of the movie remains high as Josh Gad reportedly revealed that the film will be out in 2027 and why waiting for it would be worth it.

According to People magazine, the actor, who voiced Olaf in the film, talked about it when he appeared on The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw podcast on Sirius XM. He made it clear that he could really discuss much about the project.

Gad said, “Here’s what I can tell you,” further adding, “There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this.” The performer stated that everyone desires it not to be a “sequel or a money grab,” as they desire to be “worthy” of the story they set out to make the first installment, which was released in 2013.

Gad also shared on the podcast that they want to provide the audience with something that is worthy of the years of wait and “anticipation.” He shared, “And I know that they are actively working on that. And I know that they have a story that they are very, very, very excited about.”

He stated that beyond that, he would have lawyers from Disney who would knock down his door. He then asked to gear up, as according to him, they have something wonderful coming.

For the unversed, the 2013-released Frozen movie ended up becoming one of the animated hits at the box office, and the same was the case with the 2019-released second installment. The movie also features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff.

