Is FX Developing Two New Seasons Of Shogun? Here's What Report Suggests

Those who admire the old tales of feudal Japan are surely in for a long ride. One of the most-watched series, Shogun is returning to the screens, with its cast and creatives currently being involved.

Future seasons of Shogun

As per the latest news, Shogun is not stopping with its initial season but is coming forth with a few more. According to a report by Variety, FX along with Hulu are planning to launch not just one but two additional seasons of the age-old feudal Japan depicting series.

Another report suggests that the network is teaming up with the estate of James Clavell, who is the author of the novel Shogun is based on, to extend the series that stars Hiroyuki Sanada as its lead.

In their statement, which was issued on Thursday, the Disney-owned network further explained that two seasons are currently in development, however, the renewal of the series will still depend on how the creative comes in, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

A writer's room will start working on the future of the said project in the summer, which will explore the ways to carry on the series beyond the original novel by Clavell.

Although it is crucial to know that this news does not point towards a formal renewal, while a production has too not been scheduled yet, its co-creators will be returning to work on the stated series.

Along with co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, executive producer Michaela Clavell of the James Clavell estate, and series star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada also remain onboard.

More about the future of Shogun

This recent news might not be the only update that gives a hint of the future season of Shogun. It was previously reported that FX, who is a major contender in the Primetime Emmy race, within the outstanding limited or anthology series category, was planning to shift to the drama series category, with Shogun.

For those unversed, shifting to the drama category is only possible when a series has more than one season.

Similarly, it was then reported that Hiroyuki Sanada, 63, had signed a deal with FX. Following this news, a few insiders stated that the actor might be reprising his role as Yoshii Toranaga in Season 2 of Shogun.

As per Variety, the deal that was signed between Sanada and FX meant that the actor would make a return if FX somehow gained the right to the future of the series.

