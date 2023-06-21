Is Gal Gadot returning as Wonder Woman? Actress reveal future details

Gal Gadot, known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, dropped hints suggesting that her journey as the iconic superhero may not be over. During her appearance at Netflix's Tudum fan festival, she provided some insight into the ongoing discussions surrounding her potential return as Diana Prince.

Gal Gadot reflects on Wonder Woman

Gadot had originally been slated to reprise her superhero role in a third installment of Wonder Woman. However, plans for the film were changed as the DC Universe underwent a creative shift guided by Peter Safran and James Gunn. Gadot expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play such an incredible character and her excitement to share Wonder Woman's next chapter with fans. "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you," Gadot tweeted.

Gal Gadot on the future of Wonder Woman

During an interview with ET at Netflix's Tudum fan festival, Gal Gadot, the acclaimed actress known for her portrayal of Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman franchise, dropped a hint about her potential return to the iconic role. When asked about the possibility of playing Diana Prince again, Gadot responded, "Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it." With this cryptic statement, Gadot has left fans eagerly speculating about the future of the beloved superheroine and what exciting adventures may lie ahead for Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot on what makes her feel empowered

Gadot recently shared her enthusiasm for exploring new stories and projects, emphasizing the sense of empowerment it brings her. She spoke about the freedom to initiate and develop stories that she is passionate about, rather than simply waiting for the next acting offer. Gadot expressed her commitment to both her own projects and continuing to work as an actress-for-hire while relishing the opportunity to collaborate on compelling storytelling endeavors. Gadot said "To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it; it keeps me alive."

