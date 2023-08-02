Is Gal Gadot returning as Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DCU? Actor shares an update

Gal Gadot is scheduled to resume her role as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3 under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios. Meanwhile, Gadot's future as Wonder Woman looked pretty doomed when Patty Jenkins reportedly walked away from the project, though that was something the director later denied.

The DC Cinematic Universe is changing under the supervision of James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it appears that Gal Gadot will still be associated with Wonder Woman's future. Gadot made her film debut as Diana Prince in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

She later starred in Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, both directed by Patty Jenkins, and appeared in Justice League (and the entirely Zack Snyder-helmed director's edit).

Patty Jenkins' return for Wonder Woman 3 was canceled after Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of Warner Bros. revamped DC Studios. That left Gadot's role as Wonder Woman in doubt. Things became more complicated when she made a brief appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She had a similar cameo in The Flash which was later canceled, starring Ezra Miller, where she would have appeared alongside Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, further perplexing fans.

Gadot revealed to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that, as far as she knows, she will be creating Wonder Woman 3 alongside Gunn and Safran. Gadot revealed, "I love portraying Wonder Woman, It's very near and dear to my heart. According to what I've heard from James and Peter, we're going to work on Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gal Gadot discusses Superman casting

David Corenswet will play Clark Kent in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy, directed by James Gunn, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Gal Gadot wasn't sure who had gotten the parts, but she was aware of the auditions and thought everyone involved in it was deserving of them.

Gadot explained, "I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don't know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit, talented, and, like, great, So I'm pleased for them. It's a massive undertaking and an exciting beginning for any actor, and I wish whoever it is the best of luck and just enjoy the ride.”

In the meantime, Gal Gadot is set to play spy Rachel Stone in the new Netflix drama movie Heart of Stone, which also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhat. Heart of Stone is set to release on Netflix on August 11.

