Is Giancarlo Esposito Joining Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World? Here's What We Know

Giancarlo Esposito dropped a major bomb when he confirmed his upcoming debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. The Emmy-nominated star, well-known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, confirmed his upcoming feature in Marvel film. The reports further hint that the actor will be undertaking the role of a villain in Captain America: Brave New World.

Giancarlo Esposito confirms his upcoming role in Marvel

During a panel at CCXP in Brazil, as retrieved via Variety, Esposito confirmed that he will appear in the upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World, which is scheduled to be released the next year. The acclaimed actor took this opportunity to tease fans that he might play an MCU version of Professor X but later acknowledged that he would be playing a new role in the superhero franchise.

Esposito shared, "There's something about being original. We've seen different versions of Professor X. Wouldn't you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh? So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think." Though his role is being kept under wraps, it is being reported that Esposito will portray a villainous character.

Esposito later reaffirmed his coming role in Marvel during the Phoenix Fan Fusion, building up excitement for the fans. “The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won't predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards," he stated, as retrieved via Legion of Sand.

When will Captain America: Brave New World be released

Captain America: Brave New World faced severe delays because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, eventually pushing its release date. Now the film is slated to release on February 14, 2025. The makers were able to wrap the principal photography before the commencement of the strike.

The upcoming movie is a political action thriller, somewhat similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The Marvel head, Kevin Fiege promised that there will be “no aliens, no alien invasions, no time travel,” as he referred to the film as a “relatively grounded action film.” Apart from Anthony Mackie, the film’s star cast includes Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Rosa Salazar.

As fans eagerly await the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the potential feature of Giancarlo Esposito has added to their excitement. For the time, fans can enjoy the performance of Esposito in his coming projects like A24’s MaXXXine and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

