Is Gigi Hadid moving on from Leonardo DiCaprio? Leaves party with music producer Cole Bennet

Gigi Hadid, the renowned supermodel, has once again set the rumor mills spinning after being spotted with music producer Cole Bennet. This sighting comes on the heels of recent speculations about her alleged connection with Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio. As Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet's recent outing continues to fuel speculation, fans and media are left to ponder the nature of their relationship. With Gigi's impeccable fashion sense and Cole's influence in the music industry, the pair undoubtedly makes a captivating duo.

Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet's Night Out

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid made headlines as she left a house party in Los Angeles, accompanied by none other than music producer Cole Bennet. The pair were seen hopping into the same SUV, capturing the attention of onlookers and sparking curiosity about the nature of their relationship.

Gigi's Effortlessly Chic Look

Gigi Hadid's sense of style is renowned, and this occasion was no exception. She opted for a chic yet understated ensemble, donning a sleek black top paired with stylish mini jeans. To complete her look, Gigi adorned herself with striking statement necklaces and carried a mini purse, exuding elegance even in casual attire.

Cole Bennet's Casual Cool

Cole Bennet, known for his collaborations with A-list artists like Kanye West, Eminem, and J. Cole, maintained his signature laid-back style. Sporting a green cap and a zipped-up jacket, he was snapped seated behind Gigi in the car, adding fuel to the speculation fire.

A Closer Look at the Gigi - Leonardo Connection

Rumors of Gigi Hadid's involvement with Leonardo DiCaprio first surfaced in September 2022 when the two were seen together at a New York Fashion Week after-party. Despite recent developments, reports suggest that Gigi and Leonardo remain on amicable terms. According to a source cited by Dailymail, the two still engage in occasional conversations and continue to enjoy each other's company due to their shared circle of friends.

