Is Ginny & Georgia renewed for season 3 on Netflix? Find out here

The story, which centers around a mother-daughter duo, has proved to be everyone's favorite. The plot revolves around Ginny Miller, 15, who feels older than her attractive, vivacious mother, Georgia Miller, 30. Georgia is eager to establish roots in scenic New England and provide her family with something they've never had—a regular life—after spending years on the run.

It gets intriguing for the audience to know more about how daughter Ginny will cope with her outgoing mother, as she doesn't like the show her mother puts on. Whereas Georgia does everything for her daughter's happiness, which is misinterpreted by Ginny in the entire series.

The selfless love Georgia has for her daughter is what carries the show, which is making the audience wonder what the future fate of the two might be in season 3. But the main question arises: do we have season 3 upcoming? Let's find out.

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 3 and 4 are on their way!

Ginny & Georgia has been on Netflix for four months, and we now have an update on the show's future.

The Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey-led series launched in January with its second season, and it dethroned the streamer's weekly Top 10 list on Wednesday.

Then, weeks later, it was discovered that the comedy/drama series had knocked 13 Reasons Why off Netflix's most popular TV list, although Ginny and Georgia have subsequently been removed from the list as well.

However, despite its success, Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not it has been renewed, until today. Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for not one but two more seasons, which is fantastic news for fans who are waiting to know what drama will be involved.

The announcement came at the streaming service's Upfronts presentation on Wednesday (May 17), along with a shift in the team.

According to Variety, Sarah Glinski has agreed to take over as showrunner, succeeding Debra J. Fisher, and her hiring occurred prior to the writer's strike.

