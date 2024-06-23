Is Girls5Eva Season 4 Happening? Creator Shares Update

Speculations around the fourth season of Girls5eva are running high as the makers of the show have yet not confirmed the show’s fate. However, amidst these uncertainties, the show’s creator, Meredith Scardino, has raised hopes of the fans with her recent positive comments about the show’s comeback with its fourth season.

Meredith Scardino on season 4 of the Girls5eva

During her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator, Meredith Scardino, talked about the global exposure of Girls5eva as it underwent the label of Netflix. Scardino shared her enthusiasm as the show was propelled to a much larger global audience through its run on Netflix. “Just being able to reach such a massive audience now is great. It’s definitely easier for people to discover it, now that it’s on Netflix,” she commented.

Talking about the possible comeback of the show with its much anticipated season 4, Scardino revealed her optimism that the show will eventually meet the standards set by Netflix for its renewal. She revealed that meeting the barometer for a hit show on a global audience is quite a task but is positive that the show will continue to grow among comedy lovers, meeting Netflix's criteria for renewal one day.

“I think that it’s doing great. (Laughs.) But the barometer for a hit on a global platform is pretty high, so you want to see it gain love over time. I’m hopeful that it finds the comedy nerds and continues to grow,” Scardino stated.

Everything to know about Girls5eva

Girls5eva is an American musical comedy television series that first premiered on May 6, 2021, through Peacock. It follows the story of a 1990s girl group, composed of four members, who make an unexpected comeback. The show was eventually renewed for its season 2 which was released on May 5, 2022.

However, the show met its major setback when Peacock announced the discontinuation of the series. But the series was eventually saved by Netflix, which later announced the development of the show’s season 3. Season 3 of Girls5eva was concluded on March 14, 2024, with the release of its sixth and last episode of the season.

It is to be seen though whether or not Girls5eva will be renewed for its season 4, as fans of the show hope for their best. It is yet unclear as to what is the criteria of Netflix on which it decides to renew a show. All six episodes of Girls5eva season 3 can be streamed on Netflix.

