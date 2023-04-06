Is Gisele Bündchen dating her Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente? Here's what the model has to say

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and former American football player Tom Brady got divorced in 2022 after 13 long years of marriage, breaking the hearts of fans and admirers alike. Soon after, rumours of her dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente started doing the rounds and with each trip of theirs, the rumours only sparked further. Continue reading to know what the 42-year-old model has to say about it all.

Is Gisele Bündchen dating Joaquim Valente?

Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for around two years. After taking lessons from him, she signed up her two kids for jiu-jitsu classes as well. The dating rumours started when the two were spotted out for dinner at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in November 2022, with her kids. A source told TMZ that Bündchen and Valente are not dating and that there were also 6 other adults and 8 kids at the get-together.

The duo was then spotted horseback riding in Costa Rica two months later, in January 2023. In March 2023, Bundchen and Valente were again clicked in the Central American country as they went on walks and hung out at beaches. The model, who has been practising martial art under Valente and his brothers Pedro, and Gui, for a while, spoke to Vanity Fair about the jiu-jitsu training and the floating dating rumours.

"They're all like senseis," Bündchen said about the Valentin trio. "They're awesome people. They have created this safe space," she added. Talking about the rumours about her dating the youngest Valentin brother, Bundchen said, "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything."

Praising the brothers, she continued, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Bündchen also spoke about the lies being spread about her ranging from the various dating rumours to reports of what allegedly broke her marriage with Tom Brady. "Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy. I'm a simple girl who wants to be in nature—leave me alone. I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace," she said.

Bündchen posted a video with Valente in February 2022 with the caption, "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it's an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! [fist bump emoji]."