Is Glen Powell dating Sydney Sweeney? Here's a look at Top Gun Maverick star's dating history

Glen Powell has been in the public eye more so than ever since being starred in hit movies like Top Gun Maverick and Set it Up. Here is a list of people the actor has been linked to:

Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell had a whirlwind romance back in 2017. Rumors of the two dating started when photo booth pictures of the two from Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s wedding surfaced online in July 2017. It was later reported that the two had been dating since January. They attended several major events together, including Instyle’s celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The couple spent Thanksgiving apart.

A source revealed that the couple was taking some time apart, “She’s filming a lot. There hasn’t been an official ‘split,’ but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart.” They continued, “Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another, and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven’t been spending much time together since the end of the summer.”

ALSO READ: Why Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed actor’s co-star Sydney Sweeney? Find out

Reene Bargh and Glen Powell

Glen and Renne Bargh reportedly began dating in November 2018. A source disclosed that the Extra TV host and Powell had been dating for 6 months already.“Renee has been staying at Glen’s place,” the source added. The pair reportedly partied together on 9 November at an 80s-themed birthday celebration. Nina was also present at this birthday bash. Fast forward to November 2019, Reene disclosed in an interview with Daily Mail that she is single.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell

It is not known when Gigi Paris and Glen Powell started dating. Rumors about the couple dating started when they took a vacation in Punta Mita Mexico. Gigi and Glen gave their fans confirmation about their being in a relationship when Glen posted a picture of his model girlfriend to his Instagram, captioning it, “My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y’all!” on Valentine's Day 2021.

They were spotted attending Coachella together in 2022. Gigi also accompanied Glen at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. In April 2023, rumors about their relationship being on the rocks emerged. Neither of the two has denied or confirmed any claims.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Rumors about Glen Powell dating his costar started when Gigi Paris suddenly unfollowed Sydney Sweeney. Sydney and Glen are shooting for an upcoming rom-com in Australia. The two looked flirty on set, most of their fans wrote it off as acting, and a few speculated there was more. Sydney is engaged to Chicago-based hotelier Jonathan Davino.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Sydney Sweeney still engaged to Jonathan Davino amid rumours of dating co-star Glen Powell?