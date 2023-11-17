Is Glen Powell dating Sydney Sweeney? Top Gun: Maverick star addresses rumors about personal life

Glen Powell emerged as a standout performer in last year’s Top Gun: Maverick. With his iconic performance as The Hangman in that film, the actor who has been in the industry for a long time certified his position as an ultimate star.

But being a star does come with some scrutiny. The Hit Man actor faced such scrutiny when he was shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy with Sydney Sweeney. Some behind-the-scenes photos of the duo and their offscreen banter on social media sparked viral dating rumors between the two. Now as the film’s release approaches, the actor has opened up about the rumors around his dating life.

Dating rumors about actors in romantic films is nothing new. And more often than not they are actually true as well. The dating rumors surrounding Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney emerged when some pictures of them shooting together for their romantic comedy film Anyone But You emerged.

The internet started wildly shipping them together and had an enthusiastic response to their pairing, even giving the film some pre-release publicity. But the rumors turned out to be not true at all and now the stars of the film have come out in public trying to dissuade those rumors.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Powell told Men’s Health magazine about the dating rumors with Sydney Sweeney. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Despite the rumors being not true at all, the chemistry shown by both the actors in the film’s trailer seems to have piqued the interest of the audience for the film itself.

Glen Powell on his learnings from Tom Cruise

While the actor may have brushed aside the rumors of his dating life, he has certainly recognized the expectations and pressures that come one’s way when they are a Hollywood star.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor learned the ropes of being a star from none other than the biggest star of Hollywood himself, Tom Cruise.

“We would watch movies and talk about certain actors,” Glen told Men’s Health Magazine about his conversations with Tom Cruise. “He was like, ‘You as a person are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologize even when you don’t need to. You can’t have any of that in your eyes.’”

The advice from the legendary star seems to have worked for Glen Powell as he has adapted well to it and with his recent roles in Anyone But You and Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, the actor is all set to make a mark on Hollywood in the coming years.

