Is Gordon Ramsay working on show after his super-hit 'ballistic' meme called Idiot Sandwich? DEETS inside

Gordan Ramsay might just be one of the biggest names in the industry today. He's carved a place for himself not just as a great chef but also as a pop-culture icon. His fiery temper in the kitchen and hold-no-hostage cursing habits have made him one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Ramsay is no stranger to going viral and becoming a meme, but recently the chef revealed that he's decided to take advantage of one of his biggest memes ever and make a show around it.

Gordan Ramsay to make a show on the Idiot Sandwich meme

Gordon, during his PEOPLE cover shoot, revealed something interesting to the outlet. Apparently, in November, he's all set to start filming his new show, called Idiot Sandwich. As many might already be familiar with the term, the show's title is derived from one of Ramsay's iconic moments. In the now-famous scene, he placed two slices of bread on either side of Julie Chen Moonves' face and shouted, "What are you?" And her hilarious reply was, "An idiot sandwich!"

However, it must be noted that when the clip of this video went viral and garnered over 13 million views on YouTube, it led to a lot of people believing it to be real, and went as far as to confront the 56-year-old for being rude and mean. But as the chef explains, it actually originated from a parody skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2015. Gordon noted that over the past decade, the meme has gained incredible popularity and has "gone ballistic."

The popularity of the Idiot Sandwich meme

While the meme is insanely popular among online netizens, the British chef revealed to the outlet, just how famous it is among his younger fans. He admitted, "Wherever I go, there's some young kid somewhere that wants to be called an 'idiot sandwich." But even outside of the pop-culture and the internet, the meme's inescapable, as Ramsay opened up about his Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace that offers Idiot Sandwich earmuffs, which he mentions as one of the top-selling items in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, outside of his being incredibly memorable, the 56-year-old has been working hard on his TikTok game, alongside his daughter, as the two have gained a significant following on social media.

