Is Grant Ellis Ready to Find Love? Watch The Bachelor Season 29 Premiere Scheduled for Tonight

Season 29 of The Bachelor premieres tonight, Monday, January 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Grant Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey, takes center stage as this season's Bachelor. Fans may remember Ellis from Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, where he was eliminated before hometown dates.

Grant Ellis, a former pro basketball player, is known for his passion for family, his career in finance, and his love for karaoke nights.

According to ABC, Ellis is looking for a partner who values loyalty, humor, and life's simple joys. "Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections," the press release adds.

The new season follows the show's typical Monday night schedule, airing weekly at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For those without cable, live streaming options include services like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

If you can't catch the episode live, don't worry; the episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Hulu also offers fans a chance to revisit all 28 previous seasons of The Bachelor.

This season, 25 women aged 25 to 32 will compete for Ellis's heart. The group includes a mix of professionals, such as nurses, models, interior designers, a boxing trainer, and a luxury travel host. The contestants hope to connect with Ellis, who wants to find a partner who shares his values and dreams for the future.

Longtime viewers of The Bachelor are eager to see Ellis take the lead. Known for his emotional moments on The Bachelorette, Ellis captured attention with his sincere desire to build a future centered on family. His charisma and love for adventure are expected to bring exciting energy to the show.

