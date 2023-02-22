Is Greg Mathis returning back to TV after cancellation of Judge Mathis by Warner Brothers? Here's what we know

After Warner Bros announced the cancellation of Judge Mathis after 24 years, Byron Allen’s media group has taken the services of Judge Greg Mathis to host a new show for the fall of 2023. Mathis Court with Judge Mathis has been given a firm nod by the Allen Media Group which is now pitching for the distribution, cable, and broadcast platforms.

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis will join the eight court series of the Allen Media Group’s which is carried on the television network Justice Central. These include Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, America’s Court with Judge Ross, We the People with Judge Lauren Lake, Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, and more.

Byron Allen, the founder and chairman of the Allen Media group said that Judge Greg Mathis is one of the most iconic, charismatic, and outstanding television hosts. They are confident that their newest series with Judge Mathis will be quite successful in the coming years especially as it will join an already talented roster including Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Eboni K. Williams, Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Kevin Ross, and more.

Judge Greg Mathis about returning back to TV

Judge Greg Mathis said that for years he has been proud to see Byron Allen build a first class empire globally and after being on television for 24 years he cannot think of any better company to begin the next great chapter with. Greg Mathis adds that he and Byron are both from Detroit and he is excited for this court programming which brings all the best fellow judges from eight different shows.

Judge Mathis has become quite a popular household show along with being one of the longest running Black male host television shows. This show even won the Daytime Emmy Award in 2018.