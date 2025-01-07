Is Grisdela Star Sofia Vergara Manifesting ‘A Boyfriend’ In 2025? Find Out As Actress Reflect On Her Love Life

Sofia Vergara is looking forward to a new life partner in the new year. While making an appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet, the actress revealed that she is manifesting love, money, and health.

In conversation with Access Hollywood on the event night, the Modern Family star shared that she is expecting good "health, money, and a boyfriend.” She went on to add, "Or a lover, maybe."

Vergara was nominated in the best actress category for her role in the Netflix series Grisdela. However, the actress could not win, and the prize went to Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country.

The 51-year-old went on to have playful conversation with Foster, as the latter began with her acceptance speech. The actress went on to shout and say, "No, no! Give me one," referring to the shoutout by the former.

Foster too got on with the joke and said, "The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofía."

Meanwhile, the actress’ statements over manifesting love have been making the rounds on the internet after Vergara divorced Joe Manganiello in 2023 after 7 years of marriage. The duo’s divorce was finalized in April 2024.

At the time of splitting up, the former couple released a statement in which they revealed to Page Six, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The America’s Got Talent judge and Manganiello also share a son together.

