Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard not allowed to be in contact with ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn? Report reveals parole guidelines
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is forbidden from having any contact with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, aka Nick, as per new legal documents obtained by the tabloid. Nick is currently serving a life sentence at Potosi Correctional Center after being charged with the first-degree murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy's mother, in 2015, which she talked him into.
Gypsy walked out of prison after serving eight years behind the bar on a second-degree murder charge of her mother. The former felon is not allowed to have any contact with her ex, Nick.
Here's exploring the parole guidelines instructing Gypsy about the dos and don'ts after her early prison release.
Gypsy Blanchard is banned from contacting ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn
Gypsy, who walked out of prison on parole on December 28 after serving eight out of her original ten years in jail, is barred from contacting ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy is not allowed to have any contact with Nick either in person or through text, email, or any third party, at least until she is on parole, reports TMZ.
While Gypsy Blanchard celebrates her newfound freedom, Godejohn is slated to serve his entire life behind bars.
Nicholas Godejohn's blind love for Gypsy set him up to become a criminal
Godejohn, who had no previous records of violence, stabbed Gypsy's mother, Dee Blanchard, to death while his then-girlfriend hid in the bathroom after talking him into committing the gruesome crime. The couple conspired to murder Gypsy Blanchard's mom in pursuit of Gypsy's liberation from the heinous mental and physical abuse that she subjected Gypsy to.
Dee Dee Blanchard, also known as Clauddine Blanchard, was reported to be suffering from Munchausen by proxy syndrome. Though she was never diagnosed with the psychological condition while alive, reports and analyses conducted after her death concluded so.
Munchausen, by proxy, is a mental condition where a caregiver fabricates false mental and physical illnesses about a dependent person to draw sympathy for themselves.
In Gypsy Blanchard's case, Dee Dee Blanchard had the world convinced that her daughter had several chronic illnesses, including asthma, leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and intellectual illness, all while Gypsy was perfectly healthy. When Gypsy discovered her mother's betrayal, she contacted her then-boyfriend Nick, and the couple conspired and eventually executed Dee Blanchard's murder.
