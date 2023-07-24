Is Hailey Bieber expecting a child with Justin Bieber? Model fuels pregnancy rumors in new photos

Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber sparked major pregnancy rumors as she was spotted grading out for the weekend with friends. The model was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a white outfit recently. While spending time with her best friend Lori Harvey, the duo was headed for a shopping trip with a few other friends. Justin Bieber, 29, and Hailey, 26, are approaching their fifth wedding anniversary. Fans are beginning to speculate about when they'll embrace parenthood after being married for so long.

Hailey Bieber fuels pregnancy rumors once again

According to the photos reported by The SUN, Hailey Bieber appeares to have left an Easter egg for her followers when she was photographed this week wearing a transparent white minidress. She held her stomach as she walked down the street, with her enormous engagement ring on full display.

She patted her lower stomach as she passed a stroller for young children in addition to grabbing it. Hailey was on the verge of having a wardrobe malfunction with only one gust of wind thanks to the dress' extreme shortness. It featured a bow on her chest and a corset top with buttons at the front. She accessorized it with a big brown purse, gold earrings, and a navy and yellow Nike baseball cap.

This is not the first time Hailey Bieber has sparked such rumors

Some fans have made the same conjecture about Hailey's pregnancy before. The story began when a rumor site posted a picture of Hailey and Justin at the 2022 Grammy Awards, when the model was wearing a white Saint Laurent gown. When fans thought Hailey had a baby bump at the Grammys, she addressed the claims.

Although the post received a lot of responses from followers, Hailey Bieber herself made the decision to put an end to any suspicions. She stated in the comments section, "I'm not pregnant. Leave me alone."

When the renowned pair showed up at the awards, fans had other plans. "Oh My God, is Hailey Bieber pregnant?" one user tweeted. One more said, "I'm sure. I think Justin's going to have a baby shortly!"

The most certain comment came from a third person, who said, "I'm calling it now, but Hailey Bieber is most definitely pregnant." Finally, someone said, "I've been pregnant three times, and I can just tell... congrats."

Meanwhile, it was only recently that the couple was spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City earlier this week. Later, they were seen getting into a black SUV. Walking in front of her husband, Hailey showed off her tanned, strong legs and flat stomach. She made a beeline towards the car, looking extremely somber, while Justin was engaged in a phone conversation.

