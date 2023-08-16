Is Hailey Bieber following Kylie Jenner's footsteps to hide pregnancy? New post leaves fans guessing

While netizens and the media speculate about Hailey Bieber's supposed pregnancy, the model tries to prove them wrong. Recently, reports about her being pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber's child and speculations have only caught more wind since. But the 26-year-old, who has rubbished pregnancy reports over the years, is shutting it down again.

The socialite who is known for her fashion sense, took to her Instagram to subtly deny the pregnancy rumors by posting pictures of her flaunting her washboard abs in a crop top but netizens have been wondering if this is just another way to hide the truth just like her friend and reality television star Kylie Jenner did when she was pregnant with her second child.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber watches Sex and the City for first time ever, Kim Kardashian asks, 'Are you okay? This is wild'

Hailey Bieber flaunts abs in crop top rubbishing pregnancy rumors

Bieber took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in a casual white crop top and blue denim jeans. She accessorized the simple look with gold earrings, and black eyewear in one of the pictures. She styled her short hair in waves and channeled her strawberry girl energy which has gone viral ever since she first mentioned it. The soft look shows off her freckles and features some blush and a glossy lip. She has been delving into the trend all summer.

The model even got a strawberry-themed manicure in honor of her love for it. She has previously posted several images of herself with the natural makeup look and shared a get ready with me video to break down the whole process for fans. Meanwhile, the recent post seems to be a direct hit at the pregnancy rumors as she showcases her abs in the pictures.

Is Hailey Bieber following Kylie Jenner’s footsteps to hide pregnancy?

While the images do seem to prove that Bieber is not pregnant, netizens are wondering if the model is applying Kylie Jenner's strategy to hide her pregnancy from the world. Jenner, who is Bieber's friend, was pregnant with her second child in 2021 and before she confirmed it, rumors were abundant. The 26-year-old businesswoman posted old pictures of herself to hide her pregnancy and make it look like she wasn't. She later confirmed she was expecting.

Similarly, netizens have been wondering if Bieber is applying the same method and posting old pictures to make it look like she is not pregnant so she can hide the news for a bit longer. Regardless, these are merely assumptions and nothing about the model's pregnancy has been confirmed. Reports of her being pregnant come up every year so it's not surprising to see the same this year around. Bieber was recently featured in a new Victoria's Secret ad campaign.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: Hailey Bieber on 'silver lining' of her ministroke while Justin was suffering from facial paralysis