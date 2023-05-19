Is Harry Styles dating Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel? Here’s what we know

Harry Styles has been romantically linked to a Victoria’s Secret model.

As per The US Sun, Styles is reportedly dating Candice Swanepoel, who is the seventh Angel he has been linked with.

A source told the media outlet, “Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him. He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows.” They further added, “Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.” Harry and Candice first met back in 2017, when the singer, 29, performed at the lingerie brand’s show in Shanghai where the South African model, 34, walked the ramp.

All the Victoria Secret models Harry Styles has dated

Harry Styles dated 6 Victoria’s Secret Angels before being linked to Candice. He was first linked to Cara Delevingne in early 2013. In 2014, he was in a relationship with Kendall Jenner, however, they split after dating for three months.

The singer was then linked with Austrian Nadine Leopold in 2015 but they broke up because of their hectic work schedules.

Later that year, Harry had brief romance with Sara Sampaio and Georgia Fowler. Harry’s 2017 song Kiwi is rumoured to have been about his short-lived romance with Georgia.

He also tried to rekindle his romance with Kendall Jenner, but it fizzled out in 2016.

In 2017, Harry dated French-American Angel Camille Rowe. 6 years later, he has now been linked to Candice.

Candice has been single since a 2018 split from model Hermann Nicoli. She has two kids from him.

